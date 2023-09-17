Thousands pack Franklin Field for throwback concert; neighbors upset with noise

FRANKLIN — Thousands of fans filled Franklin Field Saturday for a blast from the past concert.

The Tacos and Tequila Festival featured just that: tacos, tequila, and 2000’s throwbacks. Popular artists like Nelly, Fat Joe, and the Ying Yang Twins performed on the baseball field in front of a screaming crowd.

“I’m here to see all the people I used to party with in 2000’s,” Nicki Anderson, a concert attendee, exclaimed.

Roughly ten thousand tickets were sold and fans waited in a rainy line for hours on Saturday to get inside the field.

“It’s amazing! Bringing people from the north, west, east, south together,” Anderson smiled.

Many said they were excited to see such a big event at a smaller venue.

“I love the fact it’s in Franklin. It’s here in a big space and not at Miller Park or Fiserv Forum. They’re venturing out,” Anya Guerrero, another attendee, explained.

Neighbors in the area however were not as thrilled.

Dana Gindt and Dale Kirner live in the neighborhood next to the Rock Sports Complex(ROC), which houses Franklin Field.

For years, along with other neighbors, they have filed hundreds of complaints about the noise from the ROC.

“There’s times you have to leave your house because it’s just too noisy,” Kirner said.

Most recently, Gindt sent TMJ4 a video from a backyard where you can hear an announcer from the Savannah Bananas baseball game.

A noise study on the Rock Sports Complex was presented to Milwaukee County Wednesday. The study said, at times, events held at the ROC exceed both Greendale and Franklin sound limits.

“It’s about 130 days a year,” Gindt explained. “We’ve been at hundreds of meetings and explained our concern that speakers face out towards the neighborhood.”

The study was conducted by an outside agency, RSG. Sound levels were documented through a combination of short-term and long-term sound monitoring, according to the study.

The study said the ROC did not give the agency permission to access the ROC facility or monitors. The agency had to put their measuring devices outside the grounds.

Neighbors want another noise study conducted on the sports complex property.

“We just want it to be what it used to be,” Gindt said.

The study also made other recommendations to fix the problem. Those included changing the positioning of speakers to even building a wall at the property line.

TMJ4 News reached out to the complex's owners for comment, but have not heard back.

