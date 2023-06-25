Power restored to thousands of homes in SE Wisconsin following strong rain and winds overnight

MILWAUKEE — WE Energies officials say more than fifty thousand people have power again as of noon Sunday after crews from around the state, including specialized electric and forestry crews, are working on restoration efforts.

Around thirty-eight thousand people were still without power Sunday morning after powerful winds and rain tore through the area overnight.

Viewers have reported trees, branches and wires down along with other damage across the area Sunday.

WE Energies

According to the WE Energies outage map, a number of the outages still have crews on the scene working to repair any damage and restore power to the area.

Crews are coming across damaged electric equipment from falling trees and limbs.

WE Energies

Customers should stay at least 25 feet away from any downed wires, and report the downed wire to We Energies or a local law enforcement agency right away.

