Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Power restored to thousands of homes in SE Wisconsin following strong rain and winds overnight

trees down
WE Energies
trees down
Branches down along Capitol Drive in Milwaukee
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 13:15:11-04

MILWAUKEE — WE Energies officials say more than fifty thousand people have power again as of noon Sunday after crews from around the state, including specialized electric and forestry crews, are working on restoration efforts.

Around thirty-eight thousand people were still without power Sunday morning after powerful winds and rain tore through the area overnight.

Viewers have reported trees, branches and wires down along with other damage across the area Sunday.

trees down from wind

According to the WE Energies outage map, a number of the outages still have crews on the scene working to repair any damage and restore power to the area.

Crews are coming across damaged electric equipment from falling trees and limbs.

Wires exposed after winds

Customers should stay at least 25 feet away from any downed wires, and report the downed wire to We Energies or a local law enforcement agency right away.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device