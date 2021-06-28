Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Thousands of fans fill 'downtown's living room' to watch Game 3

Bucks beat Hawks 113 to 102 in Game 3
items.[0].videoTitle
The Milwaukee Bucks pull off a hard-fought win after surging in the fourth quarter on Sunday night. Khris Middleton scored 20 of his playoff career high-tying 38 points in the fourth quarter, leading the team to a 113-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks for a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Trae Young scored 35 points for Atlanta but was slowed in the final period after injuring his right ankle after stepping on an official’s foot late in the third. Middleton then scored 10 points in a 13-3 run in the fourth that gave Milwaukee the lead. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points for the Bucks while Bobby Portis added another 15 points off the bench. Game 4 is set for Tuesday, June 29th at 7:30p.m.
Posted at 11:01 PM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 00:02:28-04

MILWAUKEE — Game three of the Eastern Conference Finals: It was no surprise, Milwaukee's most dedicated showed up to flood the plaza outside of Fiserv Forum to watch the game together on a screen as the Bucks battled the Hawks.

The Deer District went wild, roaring every shot. "That's just Milwaukee, people don't know what it is," said Reezyeo Brown, a fan that's been present at every single playoff game watch party in the plaza.

Some fans were a bit anxious as the game took some turns. "I was a little bit nervous, they started off a little bit bad but the game ended up really good," said fan Natalie Poorman.

Marsha Satterwhite and her family decorated large signs as they stood deep into the sea of people cheering. "Chasing a dream here! I could be in my living room but I want to be here, it's way more fun" said Satterwhite.

Many remain confident that their beloved Bucks will take their victory to the end. "This is just the beginning, wait till we get to we finals," said Brown.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW