Thousands of fans fill 'downtown's living room' to watch Game 3

MILWAUKEE — Game three of the Eastern Conference Finals: It was no surprise, Milwaukee's most dedicated showed up to flood the plaza outside of Fiserv Forum to watch the game together on a screen as the Bucks battled the Hawks.

The Deer District went wild, roaring every shot. "That's just Milwaukee, people don't know what it is," said Reezyeo Brown, a fan that's been present at every single playoff game watch party in the plaza.

Some fans were a bit anxious as the game took some turns. "I was a little bit nervous, they started off a little bit bad but the game ended up really good," said fan Natalie Poorman.

Marsha Satterwhite and her family decorated large signs as they stood deep into the sea of people cheering. "Chasing a dream here! I could be in my living room but I want to be here, it's way more fun" said Satterwhite.

Many remain confident that their beloved Bucks will take their victory to the end. "This is just the beginning, wait till we get to we finals," said Brown.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip