Thousands of cat figurines on display at Menomonee Falls home [PHOTOS]
Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum in Menomonee Falls has thousands of different cat-related items on display. It's all inside one couple's home as they try to raise money for animal shelters and set a world record for largest collection of cat items. The display has nearly doubled in size since it first opened in 2020 from 4,000 pieces to 7,000 pieces. They have an additional 5,000 collectibles in storage.
Thousands of cat figurines and cat-related art is on display at the Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum inside a Menomonee Falls home.Photo by: James Groh 