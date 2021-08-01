Thousands could potentially be removed from their homes as the eviction moratorium deadline expires

Saturday afternoon brought anxiety for many as the eviction moratorium deadline loomed.

This was the case for, John Doe, an alias name to protect his identity as he could be homeless in the next few days.

Doe lost his job after working as an essential worker cleaning buildings throughout town. Unemployed, he reached out to the Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union where they helped him submit all of his necessary paperwork to receive relief checks.

However, he still has yet to receive anything.

"I'm still waiting for my unemployment to come thru. It's been like a month now. I had to go around and find money to help pay for my rent," said Doe.

Doe has already missed July's rent payment and will not be able to pay his August fee, risking a potential eviction at any moment.

Amara Lang an organizer with the Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union believes thousands of residents will be affected. "Milwaukee is a majority renter city and it's been incredibly stressful."

Local pastor, Rev. Greg Lewis also works as the executive director of Souls to the Polls and has watched firsthand how people in the community are depending on these dollars.

"There's going to be thousands of people who have not paid their rent, who cant pay their mortgages and all of these folks are going to be susceptible to doing things that probably aren't legal to survive," said Lewis.

