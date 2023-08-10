This Milwaukee bar was named No.1 on national best beer bar ranking

MILWAUKEE — Located at the corner of 9th St. and W. Juneau sits Pilot Project Brewing.

Pilot Project originally began in Chicago, but after growing in popularity expanded to Milwaukee.

This brewery is a little different than most, working as a place for start-up breweries to gain traction.

“Pilot Project was launched as a collaborative and artistically curious space to help support talented brewers in an industry with exceptionally high barriers. Modeled after the music industry, Pilot serves as a launch pad for start-up breweries,” Pilot states on their website.

Aug. 4, USA Today’s Top 10 named Pilot Project their No. 1 beer bar in the United States.

“Not your typical beer bar, this brewery incubator helps to support start-up breweries by providing two tasting rooms in Chicago, Illinois and Milwaukee, Wisconsin,” states USA Today.

For beer fans, Pilot has about 24 different beers to choose from that are regularly switched out.

Visit their Milwaukee location at these hours:



Sun: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Mon: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Tues-Thurs: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 11 a.m. - midnight

