'This is what it’s all about': People from all over Wisconsin head to St. Patrick's Day parade in Erin

ERIN, Wisc. — There is no celebration on St. Patrick’s Day in Wisconsin quite like the little Town of Erin’s.

The parade rolled through town at 11 a.m. Wednesday and featured a little bit of everything. Everyone was wearing green.

People of all ages come from all over the state to experience the celebration. We even found some visiting from outside of Wisconsin.

The Town of Erin’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled in 2020, and scaled back last year due to the pandemic. That’s why this year’s celebration feels even more important and meaningful.

“A lot goes into planning this,” said Derek Wilcox, the chairman of the parade and owner of Erin’s Inn Irish Pub. “This one day of the year definitely makes up for the slow nights and weekends over the past few years, when we haven’t had enough people in the bars and restaurants. We have every single person on staff here today working basically from seven in the morning Wednesday until two in the morning Thursday. This is what it’s all about for this community.”

The Washington County Sheriff's Office did deploy extra deputies on St. Patrick's Day to help with safety during the parade, and there will be extra patrols through the night to crack down on impaired drivers.

