'This is the greatest country': Wisconsinites explain what Memorial Day means to them

This year, many Wisconsinites are able to gather and celebrate Memorial Day.

Across the area, there were several Memorial Day services that took place with the goal being to honor the men and women who sacrificed so much.

At Veterans Memorial Park in West Allis, there was a program to honor not only those who died for our freedom, but those still serving.

There was flag ceremony by Boy Scout Troop 580, a city tribute by City of West Allis Mayor Dan Devine.

Vietnam Veteran and Chairperson Mark Sandow has spearheaded the remembrance ceremony for 25 years and said he also wants people to remember it's more than just a three-day weekend.

"The true meaning of Memorial Day itself is the remembering of those men and women who died to protect the freedoms that we enjoy today."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip