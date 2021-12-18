'This is really new to me:' Hundreds of students experience a MoTown Christmas performance

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of local students were able to get into the Christmas spirit a bit early, thanks to a local non-profit that's dedicated to youth.

Students from Brown Deer School District, Malaika Early Learning Center and Milwaukee Academy of Science filled the Riverside Theater for a MoTown Christmas musical performance.

STRYV365 is a non-profit founded in Milwaukee by Brandon Currie.

Currie was born and raised in Milwaukee and he's a standout athlete who played tennis professionally. He started the organization last year with a goal of helping Milwaukee teens overcome trauma through education, sports and activities.

Friday afternoon, as a holiday gift to the youth to celebrate their resilience in the face of trauma, STRYV365 presented the Mo-town musical performance.

TMJ4

TMJ4

Samaria Wilson-Jones is one of many students who came all the way from Brown Deer to experience a MoTown performance at Riverside Theater.

"This is really new to me," Wilson-Jones said, smiling.

Currie told TMJ4 his organization's formula is simple: expose students through visibility and accessibility with hopes that it leads to opportunity.

"When they see it, they then need to access to it, put the two together and it creates opportunity," Currie said. "Opportunity is how you create change in someone's life."

Currie hopes to continue to create opportunities by putting students in new environments.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip