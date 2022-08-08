'This is our city': Racine Interfaith Coalition uses prayer to promote non-violence

RACINE — Members of the Racine Interfaith Coalition came together for a vigil for peace Sunday evening outside of the home where a Racine man was killed.

Racine Police say 28-year-old Romelle Miller was found dead from an apparent gun shot wound inside a home on the city's north side.

"Everything happened so fast and it just turned into a horror scene," said Edward Johnson, Miller's friend.

Johnson lived in the home with Miller's brother, and said it was a typical day filled with laughter until he heard a gunshot.

"That shot was random it was startling," Johnson recalled.

Authorities say 21-year-old Isaiah Martinez Phillips was arrested at the scene and is facing charges including first degree reckless homicide.

"We know what happened here in this area enough for us to show up today to ask for your grace and mercy," said Quashana Foster, Racine Interfaith Coalition member.

Foster said her greatest hope is that gun violence in Racine ends, and she's not the only person working towards better days.

"I hope people will think twice when they are overcome with emotion they chose to pray," Foster said. "End the violence, stop this put down the guns," added Tamerin Hayward, Racine Interfaith Coalition Co-President.

In May, city officials announced a collaboration with the community to reduce violence in the city.

Everyone who came out in honor of Miller and those lives lost stood in solidarity and in prayer that change will come.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs and is urging anyone to help in donating.

