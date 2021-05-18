'This is just the beginning': Milwaukee native Sergio Pettis is Bellator Bantamweight champion

MILWAUKEE — Move over Anthony Showtime Pettis, there's another world champ in the family. His brother Sergio Pettis is the Bellator Bantamweight champion.

"A little beat up after the fight but I'm doing good," Bellator Bantamweight Champion and Milwaukee native Sergio Pettis says.

Beat up, yes. But to the victors go the spoils, as Sergio joins his brother Anthony as MMA world champions.

"It was awesome," Pettis says. "You know I've seen Anthony win two belts now. First one he won when I was 17 years old. Ah man, it felt good you know, to go out there and just perform to that level against a tough opponent, you know. Juan was 25-2 so to get that 'W' is perfect for my career and perfect, you know, timing in my life. I'm mentally ready and maturity-wise, everything just played out so well. It felt so natural out there."

Anthony guided Sergio after their father was murdered.

"He's pretty much been my father figure," Pettis says. "My dad was taken away from me. Anthony was 16 at the time. Anthony's been amazing for my career man. So much, so much he's done for me."

Sergio and Anthony love their mom, and Annette is still nervous about her boys.

"She was in the same, same situation. She was in the bathroom throwing up. She was nervous. She said she didn't watch the fight, so she missed the whole 25-minute fight and yeah, she just saw the outcome. She's funny, man. Same ol' mom."

And for Sergio, the story is just starting.

"This is just the beginning. It's a new chapter, new journey. Understand that everyone has different processes to success and different journeys there, and mine was just different," Pettis says.

With everything they've been through, they love Milwaukee and represent it well on the world stage.

