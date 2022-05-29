'This is a way we heal': Heal the Hood block party draws hundreds to come together

The 10th Annual Heal the Hood block party drew hundreds of locals to gather near 1st and Wright to promote unity and combat crime.

Streets were taped off near 1st and Wright as nearly 50 local business vendors set up tents selling everything from art to food.

Music filled the air as locals alongside officers in uniform danced together.

"Engaging in our uniform in a positive manner. We have pain and trauma within our neighborhoods, so this is a way that we heal as we deal with 2022 we know that we have some tough numbers in our city in regards to the violence. So having these positive events leaning on each other, and engaging with each other help," said Police Chief Jeffery Norman.

The effort to prevent crime by creating relationships within the community was a big focus for local leaders and members of law enforcement as the city's violence continues to surge.

Claude Motley overcame his own experience with violence back in 2014 after he was shot in the face during an attempted carjacking. Since then he's recovered and turned his pain into purpose through his documentary, "When Claude Got Shot." Motley was thrilled to be a part of the block party and believes this is where change begins.

"This is the first step. For us, as adults, we have to take different paths and give these kids a reason to not say I have nothing to lose so I want to pick up a gun but give them a chance to say I have everything to lose so I will not pick up the gun," said Motley

The community-driven effort also featured dozens of tents from community partners promoting jobs, family support as well as mental and physical health resources.

"When events like this happen it brings the entire community together, it's holistic public safety, bringing people together in the neighborhoods and building those relationships," said Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

