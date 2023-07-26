Watch Now
Third Ward Sculpture's name revealed, and it’s oddly fitting

After the long-awaited naming contest, the new Historic Third Ward Sculpture has been officially named.
Historic Third World Association
Posted at 5:57 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 18:57:06-04

MILWAUKEE — Last week, Milwaukeeans were invited to submit name requests for the new Historic Third Ward Sculpture.

Participants with the winning name received a $100 giftcard to either the Explorium Brewpub or the Milwaukee Public Market. 7 lucky candidates received this prize.

The winning name of the statue… Rusty.

Rusty was modeled after a prehistoric Mastodon/ Mammoth, having 10-foot-long tusks.

The 22,000-pound sculpture was created out of an old boiler, completely made of rusted steel, making Rusty the perfect name.

You can meet Rusty the Mastodon outside of the Pritzlaff building at 150 W. St. Paul Ave.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

