Third Ward Sculpture's name revealed, and it’s oddly fitting

MILWAUKEE — Last week, Milwaukeeans were invited to submit name requests for the new Historic Third Ward Sculpture.

Participants with the winning name received a $100 giftcard to either the Explorium Brewpub or the Milwaukee Public Market. 7 lucky candidates received this prize.

The winning name of the statue… Rusty.

Historic Third Ward Association Third Ward Statue, name contest

Rusty was modeled after a prehistoric Mastodon/ Mammoth, having 10-foot-long tusks.

The 22,000-pound sculpture was created out of an old boiler, completely made of rusted steel, making Rusty the perfect name.

You can meet Rusty the Mastodon outside of the Pritzlaff building at 150 W. St. Paul Ave.

