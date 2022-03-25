Third Space Brewing to release 'Like A Girl' IPA to support women in brewing industry

MILWAUKEE — Third Space Brewing is releasing a new IPA on Friday to support women in the brewing industry.

Female brewers at Third Space Brewing, the Pink Boots Society, Malteurop, and Yakima Chief Hops collaborated to create the "Like A Girl" IPA which will be released at 2 p.m. Friday.

A portion of the proceeds from the IPA sales will go towards the Wisconsin Chapter of the Pink Boots Society. According to a news release, that money will provide scholarships, educational opportunities, and other services to the women who call Wisconsin's beer industry home.

Like A Girl was brewed on March 8, International Women's Day, and according to the news release, this is the second year Thirds Space Brewing has released Like A Girl.

During its first year, 2021, the Like A Girl IPA allowed Third Space Brewing to donate $4,000 to the Wisconsin Pink Boots Society. This year, Third Space Brewing hopes to raise a similar amount.

Third Space Brewing tweaked the recipe this year to showcase "the aromas of citrus, sweet aromatics and berry in the 2022 Pink Boots Hop Blend, a special blend created by Yakima Chief Hops especially for Pink Boots Society and the Collaboration Brew Day."

The beer will be available on tap, and in 4-packs of 16oz cans at the Brewery beginning today. The two women who brewed it will be in attendance, the news release says.

"The goal of the project is to highlight the roles strong women fill in every aspect of the beer business and to raise funds to help more women pursue a career in this traditionally male-dominated industry," Third Space Brewing said.

