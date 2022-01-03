Third person dies after Shawano County explosion, victims identified

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — Authorities have identified the people killed or injured from an explosion Friday. One more person has died at the hospital following the explosion.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that the two people found dead at the scene Friday are Timothy Cook, Sr., 52 of Oshkosh, and Kendrick Larson, 49 of Neenah.

Two other people were injured in Friday's explosion and taken to a hospital. One of those people, James Moon, 60 of Keshena, died at the hospital Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

The other person injured is Brandi Sprang, 45 of Keshena.

The sheriff's office says an initial investigation shows a pressurized container had been punctured, causing the explosion. The investigation is still ongoing.