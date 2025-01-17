HOWARD (NBC 26) — A massive Bald Eagle's nest has grabbed the attention of many people in Howard and around the area.

I met one man who is trying to capture their beauty. Howard native Cody Decker says he picked up wildlife photography as a hobby about a year ago.

"Just trying to capture the beauty of animals and nature as a whole," Decker said.

His latest endeavor is trying to capture an image of the Bald Eagles in this nest off Highway 41 in Howard. He did manage to snap some photos over the summer but so far this winter, no luck.

"Being able to finally see them in their nest and see them interacting with each other is a really cool feeling," Decker said.

"Bald eagles are a species that a lot of people connect with," Logan Lasee, assistant naturalist at the Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve said. "They're huge, they're beautiful."

Watch: 'They're beautiful': Bald Eagle's nest captures the attention of neighbors

Lasee says this nest has been here for the better part of a decade.

"Their nests, when you see them up in a tree, they're unmistakable. They're going to be upwards of between four and eight feet wide," he said. "So right now, this time of year, they're actually sprucing their nests up. They're kind of cleaning up the house, they're getting ready for the kids."

Lasee says there are a few other nests within about a mile of this one. He says Eagles like the area because of the open water nearby, making it easier to catch their prey.

"They were endangered, their population was in huge decline, but now it's kind of hard to go anywhere around the bay of Green Bay without seeing an Eagle," Lasee said.

He said in the 1970s a chemical called DDT made the Eagles' egg shells weak. It was later banned, helping lead to the animal's comeback in Wisconsin and beyond.

"It's always been kind of known as a symbol of America, so I think people are a lot of times drawn to that, just being such a beautiful bird," Decker said.

"It's a great thing to have here that just makes living in this part of Wisconsin so special," Lasee said.

Lasee said Bald Eagles should start laying their eggs in about a month.