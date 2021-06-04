These Milwaukee Co. water parks are open this summer

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a hot weekend - temperatures reached 90 degrees in Milwaukee Friday - so we thought it would be a good time to share which county water parks will be open.

Milwaukee County Parks says three of its water parks will be open this weekend: Cool Waters Aquatic Park at Greenfield Park; Schulz Aquatic Park at Lincoln Park; and Tosa Pool at Hoyt Park. Hoyt Park Pool is operated by the non-profit Friends of Hoyt Park, not the county.

However, the parks department says Pelican Cove at Kosciuszko Park is not available for summer of 2021. That's because of a lifeguard shortage this year, the department states on its website. You can find more details on the water parks on that website.

No lifeguards at county beaches

On another note, the county announced last month that it will not have lifeguards at county beaches this summer - also because of a shortage of lake-trained lifeguards. McKinley Beach will also be closed again this year, as experts study dangerous rip currents caused by boulders along the water.

County Parks officials said in lieu of lifeguards, there will be a system in which beachgoers are told if the currents are safe to enjoy.

“Red flags mean stop, it’s not safe to go in the water. Yellow means caution, swim at your own risk. And green means go,” Guy Smith, Executive Director of Milwaukee County Parks, said at a May 21 press conference.

