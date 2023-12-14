Watch Now
These are America's favorite Christmas cookies

Posted at 7:13 AM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 09:39:12-05

In Today's Talker - from sugar cookies to gingerbread, the list of America's favorite Christmas cookies has been released.

According to a poll by Monmouth University, frosted sugar cookies topped the list. That was followed by gingerbread and chocolate chip.

Snickerdoodles came in 4th place, then butter cookies, peanut butter, and chocolate tied for 5th.

