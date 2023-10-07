There's plenty of fun events to look forward to this weekend

Milwaukee's "City of Festivals" moniker is typically associated with summertime events, but we're kicking off our first full October weekend with a trio of festivities! Brandi Iberia from Jammin' 98.3 joined Steve Chamraz on Milwaukee Tonight to break them all down.

Friday: 18th Annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival

Comedians from all over the country are performing sets in Milwaukee this weekend for the 18th Annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival. Tonight's shows are at 7:30 and 10:00 p.m. at The Laughing Tap, but there are other shows planned through the weekend at the Pabst Theater.

For more information, visit: https://mkecomedyfest.com/

Saturday: Curd Fest

Date and time: October 7, 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

National Cheese Curd Day isn't until the 15th, but Drink Wisconsinbly is celebrating early. They're hosting the fourth annual Curd Fest tomorrow at their location just outside Fiserv Forum. The festivities include a cheese curd eating competition and a polka music concert.

For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/curd-fest-2023-tickets-708665827567

Sunday: Janelle James

Date and time: October 8, 8:00 p.m.

On Thursday, Milwaukee Film kicked off their Cultures & Communities Festival, an 8-day long celebration of cultural inclusivity in Milwaukee. There are lots of films and experiences to enjoy, including a Sunday night show by actress and comedian Janelle James. She will perform a 45-minute comedy set this Sunday at the Pabst Theater, followed by a 15-minute audience Q&A.

For additional information on the Milwaukee Film Cultures and Communities Festival, click here.

