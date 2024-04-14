There is a convention this weekend for all things LEGO

Brickworld put on a LEGO convention at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds where families and attendees can construct cool creations.

The event shows off 50,000 square feet of artwork built brick by LEGO brick of everything from the mystical to the industrial at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds — and it is all made by locals.

Different LEGO and DUPLO sets are up for sale by the vendors, along with mini figures and accessories.

Want to attend on Sunday? Head over to the Brickworld website and purchase your tickets online at a discount.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door, and kids under three get in for free!

The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

