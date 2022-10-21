There is a blood battle between Marquette basketball and Butler basketball. Here's how you can help:

MILWAUKEE — There is about to be a blood battle between Marquette University and Butler University!

Marquette and Butler teamed up with Versiti Blood Centers to compete off the basketball court during the inaugural Butler vs. Marquette Blood Battle.

“Donating blood is one of the most vital ways we bring our mission for others to life," said Dr. Michael R. Lovell, president of Marquette University. "This friendly competition with Butler University is an opportunity to highlight the servant leadership on our campus. I strongly encourage the Marquette community to get involved in this critical endeavor."

The Blood Battle is an eight-month competition where community members of each school rally to donate blood to those in need. This year’s blood battle runs from September 1 to April 15.

Butler University is currently winning against Marquette University with a 7% lead in total donation goal.

The next blood drive at Marquette University is on Nov. 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marquette Alumni Memorial Union.

“There is nothing like a competitive challenge between two great BIG EAST foes to get the blood flowing, both metaphorically speaking and in actuality,” said James Danko, president of Butler University. “We know there are many patients in need of blood within our Indianapolis community, and I have no doubt our Butler community will come up big for those in need.”

All blood collected in the competition will serve people within their respective communities.

People that attempt to donate at three select blood drives on each campus will receive an exclusive Butler vs. Marquette competition t-shirt, and attempting donors at all drives will receive a variety of thank-you giveaways.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit the Versiti website.

