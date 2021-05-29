'Their sacrifice is unimaginable': Milwaukee residents recognize Veterans ahead of Memorial Day

MILWAUKEE — Memorial Day weekend is a special time for families to gather and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Saturday in Milwaukee, many different events were held to honor Veterans.

One of the events took place at the War Memorial Center were organizers hoped volunteers could come and help transform Veterans Park into a field of flags.

Vietnam Veteran Dale Scholl said it was an honor to be apart of the festivities.

"Every flag that's out there represents one person that lost their life defending us," Scholl said.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said it's a humbling day for him to stop and remember those who allowed us to be free today.

Whether you honor Veterans by placing hundreds of flags at Veterans Park or gathering in a different way, it's all about remembering and honoring our hero's.

MOB Car Show Coordinator Brian Bannach said he wanted to honor veterans in a unique way by bringing people together to enjoy a classic car show.

"This isn't just a car show, this is an appreciation for what all veterans have done," Bannach said. "Their sacrifice is just unbelievable and that's why we are here today."

Vietname Veteran Hector Zayas knows a lot about sacrifice as he remembers his friends.

"Those that didn't come home especially because those are the heroes," Zayas said. "We made it back and here I am at a car show, and they are buried somewhere."

Zayas enlisted when he was 19-years-old and said he's grateful he's home but will always remember those who didn't make it back.

One way he is able to do that is by working on his truck that is decked out in patches and pictures from the war. He said it reminds of the unity he shared with his brothers and that alone brings him peace.

