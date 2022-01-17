ThedaCare pausing non-urgent elective surgeries during COVID patient surge

ThedaCare is deferring all non-urgent elective surgeries starting Monday as the healthcare system sees a record number of COVID-19 patients across its seven hospitals.

This includes surgeries such as total joint or hip replacements.

"A lot of thought and preparation goes into a decision like that," said Dr. Michael Hooker, ThedaCare vice president and chief medical officer-acute care. "Obviously lots of impact to our patients and our community when you pause surgeries like this."

Medical providers and surgery teams are working with patients on a case-by-case basis to see what surgeries can safely be put on hold.

Hooker said there isn't a definitive threshold for when elective surgeries will resume. He said staff will continually evaluate COVID inpatient volume, staff levels and testing supply.

ThedaCare will continue emergency and time-sensitive surgeries.

As of Monday morning, 94 COVID patients are admitted in ThedaCare's seven hospitals. Lynn Detterman, senior vice president of the ThedaCare south region, said these are the highest levels the system's seen throughout the entire pandemic.

"Our current forecast model predicts that these cases will continue to rise for the next two to three weeks," Detterman said. "Our hospitals are full and the wait times are long."

Detterman said many of ThedaCare's COVID units are full. She said ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah opened a second COVID unit on Friday to keep up with the influx of COVID patients.

"On the sixth floor - that's our surgical unit - we've had to make half of that unit our new COVID unit," Detterman said. "So these COVID patients are consuming beds that we would've used for our surgical patients. And we need that surgery team to be redeployed to care for these patients as well."

Nearly 80% of COVID patients hospitalized in a ThedaCare ICU throughout the pandemic have not been vaccinated, according to the system's latest data.

**This story will be updated**