The Year of The Shark: Man to swim 82 miles across Lake Michigan beginning in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — In the Lake Michigan waves, there may be a shark, but there's no need to worry, this one doesn't bite.

August is a month of milestones for record-setting swimmer Jim "The Shark" Dreyer. He turns 60 years old and he is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his swim across Lake Michigan.

Dreyer is a record-setting athlete. Twenty-five years ago, he did his first swim all the way across Lake Michigan. It was 60 hours of continuous swimming.

The Shark is now preparing for the sequel - an over 80-mile journey from Bradford Beach in Milwaukee to his hometown in Grandhaven, Michigan.

The 60-hour journey is making quite a splash. His swim will benefit the U.S. Coast Guard's Chief Petty Officers Association.

His 82-mile swim starts at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. You can track The Shark's swim on his website.

