The Weeknd cancels planned 2022 stop at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — R&B artist The Weeknd has canceled his 2022 tour, including a planned stop at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.

"Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event," a message posted to Ticketmaster.com reads.

Refunds will be processed to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase, Ticketmaster says. They are usually completed within 30 days. No action is required to obtain a refund.

"If the Event Organizer is offering a credit option, it will be visible within the Event Details of your order," Ticketmaster says.

The "Blinding Lights" singer had announced a new world tour that included a Jan. 26, 2022 stop at Fiserv Forum.

