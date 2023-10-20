The tradition continues! East Troy Railroad Christmas train tickets on sale

EAST TROY, Wis. — It's time to spread Christmas joy from East Troy to Santa's Workshop at the Elegant Farmer again! Tickets are for sale at the East Troy Railroad website, and reservations are needed for this fun experience.

The Christmas trains depart from East Troy Depot starting Nov. 25 through Dec. 17 on Saturdays and Sundays. This family-friendly experience's final destination is Elegant Farmer at Santa's Workshop in a two-hour per round-trip. Children can spend time with Santa and tell him their Christmas wishes.

Tickets on Saturdays are $27 for adults while children ages three to 14 are $23. Toddlers and infants are $10.

For Sundays, adult tickets are $26, children are $22 and infants and toddlers are $9.

“Santa’s Workshop will have fun activities for everyone and children will receive a small gift that is fitting for the occasion,” said East Troy Railroad President Ward Komorowski. “Our historic railroad cars are heated and restrooms and free parking are available at the East Troy depot.”

Trains will depart at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

There will be no 3 p.m. train on Dec. 2. The Santa’s Special Saturday Evening Trains have sold out.

Tickets for the 2023 Christmas Trains from East Troy to Santa’s Workshop at the Elegant Farmer are now available, but they are selling fast, according to East Troy Railroad President Ward Komorowski. “If families want to come, they should make their plans and make their reservations soon.”



The best way to make reservations is online at the railroad’s website, using this link: www.easttroyrr.org/christmas-day-trains.html



Christmas Trains at the East Troy Railroad Museum begin running again on Saturdays and Sundays starting November 25th and run through Sunday, December 17th. These fun, family-friendly rides take passengers from the East Troy Depot at 2002 Church Street in East Troy to Santa’s Workshop at the Elegant Farmer and back. The rides are just under two hours per round-trip and they include a visit with Santa, where families and children can have their photos taken.



“Santa’s Workshop will have fun activities for everyone and children will receive a small gift that is fitting for the occasion,” according to Komorowski. “Our historic railroad cars are heated and rest rooms and free parking are available at the East Troy depot.”



Tickets can be purchased online anytime. Adults are $26 (Sunday trains) or $27 (Saturday trains), children (ages 3-14) are $22.00 (Sunday trains) or $23 (Saturday trains), and infants and toddlers are $9 (Sunday trains) or $10 (Saturday trains). Everyone needs a ticket to board and advance reservations are required.



Trains will depart at 9:00am, 10:30am, Noon, 1:30pm and 3:00pm on the following Saturdays and Sundays: November 25 & 26, December 2 & 3, December 9 & 10, and December 16 & 17. Please note that the Santa’s Special Saturday Evening Trains have already sold out. There is no 3pm train on December 2rd.



About Us: The East Troy Railroad Museum operates regular 14-mile round trip excursions from its historic East Troy Depot and Museum to Indianhead Park in Mukwonago, with a stop at the popular Elegant Farmer store and deli. This not-for-profit railroad is operated and managed by over 150 volunteers dedicated to engaging visitors in the heritage of electric interurban railways and trolley systems through restoration, preservation and operation of historic equipment.



For more information, visit https://www.easttroyrr.org/ or call 262.642.3263



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip