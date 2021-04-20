The Tap beer garden coming to Bayshore shopping center

A new beer garden is coming to the Bayshore shopping center.

The Tap will feature 36 craft beers from local and regional brewers, as well as wine and hard seltzers, the shopping center announced Tuesday.

The Tap will be adjacent to the Yard, the open-air community space at Bayshore.

“Wisconsin knows a thing or two about a good brew, so we are thrilled to welcome The Tap to Bayshore,” said Mario Mireles, Sr., general manager of Bayshore. “We look forward to working with the team at The Tap as they serve up unique craft beer and beverages for guests enjoying all the fun, open-air experiences that Bayshore has to offer.”

The beer garden is set to open on May 12.

“The Tap will be the premier beverage spot for all the outdoor events happening in The Yard at Bayshore,” said Nick Marking, founder, and owner of The Tap. “We look forward to serving up craft brews to the entire North Shore community.”

The Tap also has locations in downtown Milwaukee and Waukesha.

