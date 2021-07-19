The stars of 'Impractical Jokers' are coming to Fiserv Forum this December

MILWAUKEE -- The stars of popular truTV show "Impractical Jokers" are coming to Fiserv Forum this December.

The Tenderloins, the comedy group of four men that created and star in the show, will hit Milwaukee on "The Scoopski Potatoes Tour" on Friday, December 21.

James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, Joe Gatto, and Sal Vulcano have appeared on the show since 2011.

“We’ve waited a long time to be able to get back on the road doing what we love most - making people laugh!” said The Tenderloins’ Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano. “This tour is especially meaningful to us, and we are absolutely thrilled to be back in person where we can connect with and laugh alongside our fans for the first time in over a year and a half. We can’t wait to kick off the festivities.”

The tour kicks off in November in Glendale, Arizona and will consist of "never-before-seen videos and storytelling stand-up," according to a news release.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, July 23 at TheTenderloins.com.

