The rare stained glass window collection at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Milwaukee [PHOTOS]

A Milwaukee church is holding a secret that not many people know about. St. Paul's Episcopal Church has 11 Tiffany windows. These aren't just any stained glass windows. They are incredibly famous, rare, and valuable. Each one is estimated to cost at least $100,000. You can't buy this type of glass anymore. This style of glass is specifically known for it's extreme colors, texture, and opalescent glass. The church itself opened in 1884 and still has the original pews. St. Paul's received the Tiffany glass shortly after opening.