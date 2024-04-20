The Queen of my Dreams shows at the Milwaukee Film Festival

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Film Festival provides a platform for stories around the world.

Friday night's screening of The Queen of My Dreams is the story of a young South Asian woman and her journey of self-expression while in a strained relationship with her mother.

Fawzia Mirza wrote and directed the nationally acclaimed film. She says supporting independent films and filmmakers sends a message to Hollywood.

Growing up, Mirza says she didn't see herself reflected in film and television. She's hoping this film gives voice to young women and girls of color navigating their place in the world while reconciling their relationships with family.

There will be two screenings of The Queen of My Dreams at the Oriental Theater in Milwaukee.

