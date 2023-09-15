The power of a loving pet for struggling veterans: 'Couldn't imagine life being this great'

If you feel overwhelmed with thoughts of suicide, you can dial 988. The 24-hour Suicide and Crisis line is confidential.

September is Suicide Prevention Month. A local veteran has an important story. It reminds us to pay attention to hidden signs and don't dismiss the power of a loving pet.

Shea Weston Roberts has a sweet connection with her beloved dog Bane.

"We like to snuggle when dad's not around."

Six-year-old Bane was adopted by Roberts. The retired veteran formerly served as Chief Intelligence Specialist for the U.S. Coast Guard.

"The first 10 years I drove boats. I was a tactical boat driver then I was a maritime law enforcement officer for 10 years. Then I switched over to the intelligence field where I was deployed on big ships, and I would do counter-narcotics missions."

She loved her time in the military, but Roberts battled PTSD. It was not from military service but from her life before she enlisted.

"I was diagnosed with PTSD," she explains. "It was something that happened in my personal life. My father was not a good person, and someone I chose to be in my life was a bad person also. So it's because of them. I chose to love the wrong people."

While in the Coast Guard Roberts admits she hid her pain. She was always smiling on the outside, but one astute colleague knew something was wrong.

"I didn't tell anybody my issues, but it took a Master Chief of mine to reach out I did not know who checked on my mental health to make sure I was okay, because he recognized some signs that he had seen in his brother who had committed suicide."

Roberts goes on to say, "If it weren't for him reaching out and me opening that door to talk about things, I probably would not be here either today."

Roberts admits she wanted to end her life.

"When it became really heavy, I just didn't want to be around anymore."

But her constant was her beloved pet, Bane. She got additional training from Dogs2DogTags.

Torre Willadson's organization connects animals and veterans and helps in training them.

"Right now, it's more about serving the veterans. Whether this means dog training, whether we're training their personal animals, or rescuing dogs or placing them with veterans, were connecting them."

"He was the reason I would breathe on a daily basis because I knew I had to get up and take care of him. No one else was going to do it. As time went by I was able to mentally get better, he took the majority of weight off of me."

She believes taking care of Bane saved her life.

"His heart is so huge, he's just so lovable. He's the only thing that's ever given me real purpose in life before I met my significant other."

Today Roberts has new goals.

She is an outreach specialist for disabled veterans. She's happy, fulfilled, and thriving. Thanks in large part to her caring American Bully.

"Life is great! I have a wonderful stable relationship that I'm in and that means the world. I would have never thought that I would be here today and be able to say that. My two best friends are my boyfriend and my dog, and it makes me warm and happy inside. I couldn't imagine life being this great!"

