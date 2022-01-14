MILWAUKEE — The Pabst Theater Group remodeled its artist green room space at the Riverside Theater in an effort to keep artists coming back to its venues and Milwaukee.

The backstage artist experience was transformed with the help of Scathain LLC and local artisans. It includes a dining room, in-house commercial kitchen and Colectivo coffee barista experience.

The Pabst Theater Group said the space has a modern new look including hand welded light fixures, custom-made glass window coverings, hand crafted tables and booths, and a custom-made kitchen privacy wall with the help of Scathain LLC.

Trinidad Home Remodeling LLC helped create two walls with repurposed cream city brick.

Local artist John Chirillo hand-painted "ghost ad" signs featuring the logos of Colectivo Coffee and Miller High Life.

The Pabst Theater Group is giving the public the opportunity to visit the remodeled space by booking a tour and private dinner for a limited time in February and March. If interested, learn more by clicking here.

“Because our city had a history of not being included on many artists’ tours, we knew from the very beginning that our first task was to convince bands to choose Milwaukee when they were considering a tour. Traditionally, artist hospitality isn’t a priority in the touring industry in America, so we chose to make our backstage experience something that would help to change that,” said Gary Witt, president and CEO of the Pabst Theater Group. “This room, along with the amazing service of our hospitality team, exceeds every expectation that they have on the road and shows artists that we care and we want them to be here, and that heightens their entire experience - from the quality of their performance on our stages to their eagerness to come back and play in Milwaukee again and again. The team at Scathain absolutely channeled the soul and identity of our Executive Chef Kevin Sloan and our backstage experience to create something very, very special for artists when they visit our city."

