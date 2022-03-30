The Oak Ridge Boys to perform final night of Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — The Oak Ridge Boys will perform the final night of the Wisconsin State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys are described as one of country's truly legendary acts with country-pop hits including, Elvira, Thank God for Kids, American Made, and Fancy Free.

The country group has earned Grammy, Dove, CMA, and ACM awards within the last 50 years.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 7 at 9 a.m. All seating for the show is reserved and tickets range from $32 to $42. Each ticket includes admission to the fair for the day of the show when purchased in advanced.

