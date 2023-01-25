Nurturing Collaborative hopes to support families in need during and after pregnancy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A new local initiative hopes to offer support to some of Milwaukee’s youngest and most vulnerable residents.

“During pregnancy and postpartum, no family should be going without. Food access should not be an issue. Going without food should not be an issue. And so, I really wanted to create a program or an initiative to help bridge that,” said Vanessa Johnson, Founder of Birthworkers United Inc.

Through a partnership with Birthworkers United, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin unveiled the nurturing collaborative.

This new initiative offers resources, food, and support for families during and after pregnancy.

“We want to eliminate the gaps that exist for expectant BIPOC parents in our city to ensure that families are taken care of during this new and exciting, yet also very challenging, time of their lives,” said Patti Habeck, President and CEO, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Using a growing network of local experts in various pre- and post-natal fields, along with a number of BIPOC-owned businesses, those behind the collaborative say they will build care packages every month that are curated and tailored to benefit the well-being of both the parents and the baby at every stage of their first year of life.

“This is where we can help, but we can also then start to create a community where we can all come together,” said Maureen Fitzgerald, Vice President of Government Relations at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

For more information, click here.

