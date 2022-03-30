The National to perform at Riverside Theater this fall

MILWAUKEE — The National announced its first North American tour since 2019 on Tuesday.

The tour includes a stop at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee on Sept. 16.

The tour will kick off on July 15 at Union Park at the Pitchfork Festival in Chicago.

Opening acts for the tour include Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus and Bartees Strange.

"We are excited to finally share our full tour itinerary for summer 2022,” The National said. “The last couple years have given us ample time for reflection and rejuvenation. Summer 2022 is a time for reunion. We look forward to gathering with friends, old and new. United in music and light, suspended in time. We hope you can join us."

The National is an American rock and indie band that formed in 1999.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

