The Mountaintop; A re-imagined look at MLK's final night.

MILWAUKEE — The last night of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s life is being depicted on a local Milwaukee stage.

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall this is the Chamber Theatre production of The Mountaintop.

This story is the reimagined fictional interpretation of the emotional exploration King takes with a maid at the Lorraine Motel, in Memphis Tennessee the night before he was killed.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip