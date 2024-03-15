Watch Now
The Mountaintop; A re-imagined look at MLK's final night

Steph Connects with Cast of The Mountaintop
The Mountaintop; A re-imagined look at MLK's final night.
Posted at 4:39 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 17:39:10-04

MILWAUKEE — The last night of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s life is being depicted on a local Milwaukee stage.

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall this is the Chamber Theatre production of The Mountaintop.

This story is the reimagined fictional interpretation of the emotional exploration King takes with a maid at the Lorraine Motel, in Memphis Tennessee the night before he was killed.

