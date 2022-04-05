The most popular baby names in Wisconsin in 2022: List

MILWAUKEE — Looking for some potential names for a baby girl or boy? You're in luck: Names.org has compiled a list of this year's most popular baby names in Wisconsin.

The data behind their list comes from Social Security Administration data on births as well as user interest on its website.

"Because Social Security can take quite a while to compile data on the most popular baby names for each year, we've used data on the actual births in recent years to predict the most popular baby names of 2022. Our formula looks at the most 5 most recent years worth of data from the Social Security Administration to detect any trends," according to their methodology.

According to Names.org, the most popular names for boys in Wisconsin in 2022 are:

1) Oliver

2) Liam

3) Theodore

4) Henry

5) William

6) Owen

7) Noah

8) Jack

9) Levi

10) James

And the most popular names for girls in Wisconsin in 2022 are:

1) Charlotte

2) Olivia

3) Evelyn

4) Amelia

5) Emma

6) Harper

7) Eleanor

8) Nora

9) Ava

10) Sophia

