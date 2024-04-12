Students prepare for Milwaukee Public Schools Spelling Bee Finals this weekend

The Milwaukee Public School Spelling Bee is drawing closer. Students will be hitting the stage Saturday morning for the 2024 Spelling Bee Finals.

Students at the Milwaukee German Immersion School are gearing up for the big day and they are impressive.

"One of my favorite words to spell is pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis," said 5th Grader Speller, Eugene Jordan.

TMJ4 Eugene Jordan is competing in the MPS Spelling Bee Finals. He challenged himself to learn how to spell the longest word in the dictionary.

"Where did you learn that," asked TMJ4 News Reporter Sydni Eure.

"I just wanted to know the longest word in the English dictionary," said Eugene just before he spelled it out too.

Eugene and his classmate John took a break from studying to talk with us.

They are just two of the dozens of students that will compete in the district spelling bee. They said they've been practicing for a while now.

"For each completion since third grade until now, I've practiced almost everyday," said 5th Grade Speller, John Driessen.

TMJ4 John Driessen is a student at Milwaukee German Immersion school and a competitor in this weekend's MPS Spelling Bee Finals.

Eugene and John along with the other 3rd through 5th graders will compete in the Bee on Saturday. Middle schoolers will have their chance at it next weekend.

"If they want to be good, they should practice a lot," said John.

It's a great chance for students to learn skills in time management, public speaking and of course offers some friendly competition.

"I am so fortunate to teach such a wonderful group of children who just support," said 5th Grade Teacher, Krystal Burke. "We are one family."

"It's great because you get to help them spell as they help you spell," agreed Eugene and John.

And it's no easy task.

"Is it endocrinologist?" Burke asked with a smile. "I have to ask the children, how do we spell this?"

Saturday morning at 8:45 the challenge is on and the game plan is simple.

"I'm just like, 'spell the word, Eugene, just spell the word!'" said Eugene.

