The Milwaukee Public Market holds its 19th annual Harvest Festival, Saturday

The Milwaukee Public Market is holding its 19th annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The festival takes place at Riverwalk Commons (423 N. Water St.) from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Attendees of the Harvest Festival will be able to enjoy returning activities from previous years along with a new feature...

New this year, a mini Harvest Market will be featured. The mini Harvest Market will showcase local farmers and growers.

Returning fan-favorite activities include a pumpkin carving station, scarecrow building, fresh apple cider, and more.

Festival-goers 21 and over can enjoy the tradition of free tastings of Lakefront Brewery's pumpkin lager, tapped straight from a giant pumpkin.

The Milwaukee Public Market has teamed up with Hunger Task Force and Lori Fredrich for this year's Harvest Festival to help support families in need.

Attendees are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items or monetary gifts, donations will be collected at the festival.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error