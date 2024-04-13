The Milwaukee Marathon happening today; April, 13

Why are you running? Well, The Milwaukee Marathon of course!

The marathon kicked off this morning, Saturday, April, 13. The race includes three different distances, full marathon, half marathon, and 5k. Racers participating in the full and half marathons started at Harbor Drive and will finish at Humboldt Park.

Marathon runners will be able to experience the views of Milwaukee in person as they run past iconic landmarks like Discovery World, The Milwaukee Art Museum, and Bradford Beach.

All runners were equipped with an exclusive Milwaukee Marathon runner's kit that includes 2024 Milwaukee Marathon swag and a commemorative finisher's medal.

If you are not running but know someone in the race you can track their progress here.

