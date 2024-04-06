The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies hosted tryouts for new members

MILWAUKEE — It has been just over 40 years since the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies were first asked to show their moves in a parade; and to celebrate the milestone, they held auditions to welcome new grannies to the team.

The troupe is looking to add about 14 new members to their roster.

TMJ4's Brendan Johnson MC'd at the event, and while he was not an official contestant, he held his own in a line dance with the talented grannies.

Results from the tryouts will come in about a week.

Over the last four decades, the dancing grannies have become famous among Wisconsinites for their flair and parade performances across the state.

Before the grannies became a sensation, they were part of a senior women's aerobics class and were invited to show off their moves in a parade. The members ended up having so much fun, the following year they took it up a notch by adding pompoms and costumes to the routine.

The grannies have supported projects like the Hunger Task Force, Waukesha and Highland Park community funds and others.

If you are looking to see the grannies in action, their next parade will be in Elm Grove on May 29 at 10:30 a.m.

