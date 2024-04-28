The Milwaukee Art Museum hosts a free day to commemorate the late Milwaukee philanthropist Alferd Bader

Today, April 28, The Milwaukee Art Museum celebrates the late Milwaukee Philanthropist Alfred Bader's 100th Birthday with free admission.

The festivities go until 3 pm. Museum-goers will have the opportunity to explore the museum free of charge, participate in a variety of art-based projects, and many more activities including bingo and live performances.

Dr. Alfred Bader moved to Milwaukee in 1950 after his studies at Queens University and Harvard University. Bader founded the Aldrich Chemical Company and was able to build a successful business here in Milwaukee. Bader became a Museum Member in 1952 and helped build the European art program at the Milwaukee Art Museum. He also donated many works of art to the museum.

It's an honor to continue our collaboration with Bader Philanthropies in commemoration of Dr. Alfred Bader,” said Kantara Souffrant, PhD, Curator of Community Dialogue at the Milwaukee Art Museum. “We are delighted to partner with Bader-supported arts organizations in Milwaukee and celebrate Bader’s legacy of generosity with our community.”

