'The love kept me coming back': PrideFest kicks off at Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — People spent all day Thursday getting ready for the first PrideFest in Milwaukee in two years.

TMJ4 News talked to a former Kenosha resident who now lives in California. He has been coming back more than a dozen years and says his first PrideFest changed his life forever.

Erin Cummings will be a DJ at PrideFest this year.

"The first year, I hadn't come out," Cummings said. "The love kept me coming back."

Cummings understands it is not always easy for men and women to come out.

"For anyone struggling, it's okay. You have a family at PrideFest and on the ground," Cumming said.

Cummings is a former disc jockey for Kiss FM in Milwaukee. He loves coming home, but he also understands the pain of not being able to be yourself.

He is now grateful to be a part of an event that stands for acceptance. His commitment says a lot about Milwaukee's PrideFest.

Cummings says when he first came out, his mom asked if she did something wrong. He said of course not. Now, it is a new day and this weekend his parents will join him at the Summerfest grounds for PrideFest.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip