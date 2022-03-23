The Landing at Hoyt park beer garden in Wauwatosa is reopening

WAUWATOSA — According to our partners at OnMilwaukee, the popular Landing at Hoyt Park beer garden in Wauwatosa is reopening.

The beer garden plans to be back in business for the season on Friday, May 13, at 3 p.m. and will be open until 9 p.m. on opening night.

In addition to a range of local and national craft beers, the beer garden sells great pretzels, Cranky Al’s pizza, and more.

According to our partners at OnMilwaukee, during the season, the beer garden is open Wednesday-Friday, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, noon-9; and holidays, noon-6.

Not only is the beer garden opening, but many other events are planned to happen in celebration of spring.

On April 9, there will be a spring wine tasting in the great hall (the space in the building between the beer garden and the pool) from 1 to 4 p.m.

On April 30, a spring beer tasting in the hall will include more than 40 craft beers to try, from 1 to 4 p.m.

On May 7, the Tosa Pop-Up, which features local, handmade items from self-employed micro-business owners, is back from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

During the season, on May 14, June 18, July 9, and Aug. 6, the beer garden will host New Belgium beer samplings from 5 to 7 p.m.

Irish Night is celebrated 3-9 p.m., Aug. 11.

OnMilwaukee

Details of all these events and more can be found here.

Swimmers, the pool is currently slated to reopen on May 28.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip