The Jewish Museum Milwaukee's new exhibit to feature art by Siona Benjamin

MILWAUKEE — The Jewish Museum Milwaukee announced its newest exhibit Beyond Borders: The Art of Siona Benjamin will be on display from June 17 to Sept. 25.

Siona Benjamin will kick off the exhibit with a five-day residency in Milwaukee from June 16 to June 20. It will include events and programming open to the community.

According to a news release, "Beyond Borders: The Art of Siona Benjamin reflects the layered, multifaceted identity of Siona Benjamin as an Indian-American-Jewish artist. Benjamin’s transcultural view has been shaped by diverse, complex experiences and is inspired by history and mythology, as illustrated by the captivating characters and symbolism which populate her pieces."

Benjamin's work considers and challenges perceptions about culture, race and religion, and in crossing boundaries and building bridges, according to the Jewish Museum Milwaukee.

“Siona’s work bridges the traditional and contemporary in a beautiful display of thought provoking and engaging pieces,” said Patti Sherman-Cisler, Jewish Museum Milwaukee Executive Director. “In this exhibit you will find a profound marriage between Siona’s art and the impact of the museum as a central source of Jewish heritage and culture, social justice themes and a place where conversations happen.”

The museum is hosting two free community days on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Aug. 21 from noon to 4 p.m.

The new exhibit is presented by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and supported in part by a grant from the Milwaukee Arts Board and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin.

