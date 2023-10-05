The importance of mammograms after age 40

MILWAUKEE — There are several stories that lead people to Froedtert's Clinical Cancer Center. Many even have chapters no one ever saw coming.

"I felt a lump in the shower at the back of my hand just very randomly, but I really never imagined that it was cancer until the moment they told me that it probably was," said Jessica Motl, Breast Cancer Survivor.

Motl was 41-years-old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. However, Dr, Caitlin Patten, Surgical Oncologist said the mindfulness Motl had over her own breast health made all the difference.

“The earlier we detect it the easier treatment can be," said Dr. Patten.

Motl said she made an appointment with Dr. Patten right away and her journey began with a mammogram.

"We like to start screening mammograms at the age of 40," said Dr. Patten. "So, yearly you come in and you get mammograms which is an x-ray and we typically have two different views of the breast. It’s two views on each breast."

It's the very exam that lead to the treatment plan which saved Motl's life.

"You know it’s a long road, but it feels good to be in the other side," said Motl.

Dr. Patten said its important to know your body and understand your risk whether it be genetic, age or lifestyle based.

"Most ladies tell me the rest are lumpy bumpy they don’t know what to feel and so if we can just kind of start to sort out those lumps and bumps in her own breast to know what’s there every month and what changes that way we can get in quickly to providers if we feel a change," said Dr. Patten.

A change Motl said she's so blessed to have found.

"You know you’re talking about ages where people are busy your family is it’s very easy to ignore yourself and put yourself last, but it’s gonna be there for them if you don’t take care of yourself," said Motl. "So it matters."

