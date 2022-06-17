The Hop to extend service hours during Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — The Hop, Milwaukee's streetcar, announced Thursday it will extend its service hours during Summerfest.

For all nine nights of Summerfest, The Hop will extend operations until 1 a.m. The streetcar's two Third Ward stations are a 10-minute walk from the Summerfest main gate. The Hop is free to ride.

The Hop also announced Thursday it will return to normal service schedules on Sunday, June 19. Streetcars have been operating on a reduced schedule in recent months to accommodate the long-term maintenance needed.

Beginning Sunday, The Hop's schedule will be as followed:

Monday – Friday

5 a.m. – 12 a.m.

15 min. / 20 min.

Saturday

7 a.m. – 12 a.m.

20 min.

Sunday

7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

20 min.

