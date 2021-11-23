The Hop to celebrate the holidays with station decorations

MILWAUKEE — The “Holidays with the Hop” initiative is returning once again, with all 18 stations and one of the streetcars decorated for the holiday season.

The holiday initiative began last year, and is funded by support from many local Hop partners, including Pabst Theater Group, Marquette University, and more. Each participant decorated one of the individual stations. The displays will be completed within the next few weeks, and will remain on display throughout the holiday season.

“We’re thrilled to once again have The Hop be a safe, convenient and free way to experience the holidays, as well as a holiday attraction itself, as people make their way downtown to experience the joy of the season in the heart of Milwaukee,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said. “There’s so much to safely do and see in Milwaukee during the holidays, and we so appreciate all of our partners who help make this such a festive time of year.”

The Hop will be running throughout the holiday season, including extended hours on New Year’s Eve until 2 a.m. For more information, check out The Hop’s website .

