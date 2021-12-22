Watch
The Hop temporarily reduces hours due to staff COVID-19 exposure

Posted at 8:54 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 21:54:33-05

MILWAUKEE — The Hop will implement a temporary revised schedule next week due to COVID-19 exposure among staff.

The revised schedule includes reduced service hours and frequencies Monday through Wednesday.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 27, The Hop will operate the following schedule:

  • Sunday-Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m, service every 20 minutes
  • Thursday-Friday: 5 a.m. to 12 a.m., service every 15 minutes during peak hours, service every 20 minutes during non-peak hours
  • Saturday: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m., service every 20 minutes

The Hop will continue to provide extended service on New Year's Eve, running until 2 a.m.

Officials say the streetcars will return to the full schedule as soon as possible.

