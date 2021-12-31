The Hop temporarily modifies service ahead of New Year's Eve

MILWAUKEE — The Hop announced service has been temporarily modified until further notice.

Serviced times will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Service for the Hop has been temporarily modified until further notice. Service times will be 7:00am to 9:00pm. We will return to full schedule as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and continued patronage of The HOP. — Hop Alerts (@HopAlerts) December 29, 2021

Officials say The Hop will return to full schedule a soon as possible.

On Dec. 23, officials said COVID had an impact on staff.

Note: The Hop will transition to a temporary schedule next Monday, Dec. 27 due to COVID impacts on our staff. We will return to the full schedule as soon as possible. Visit https://t.co/TwSV69Iivs for details. — Hop Alerts (@HopAlerts) December 23, 2021

