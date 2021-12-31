Watch
The Hop temporarily modifies service ahead of New Year's Eve

TMJ4
The Hop
Posted at 6:48 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 19:48:37-05

MILWAUKEE — The Hop announced service has been temporarily modified until further notice.

Serviced times will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials say The Hop will return to full schedule a soon as possible.

On Dec. 23, officials said COVID had an impact on staff.

